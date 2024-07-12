FANUC Canada opens new automation, robotics facility

FANUC has opened its latest facility in Canada, which it says is “poised to become a hub for cutting-edge robotics technology.”

“FANUC’s new headquarters based just outside of Toronto highlights our strong leadership and growing influence in the Canadian market,” said Peter Fitzgerald, general manager of FANUC Canada Ltd. “Our expanding presence demonstrates FANUC’s commitment to providing localized support and services, further solidifying our position as the leading provider of advanced automation solutions.”

FANUC Canada’s new automation centre includes:

Interactive demonstrations, showcasing the power of FANUC’s latest CNCs, robotics and ROBOMACHINEs;

In-depth training programs, helping customers gain the skills to unlock the full potential of FANUC’s technologies; and

Dedicated engineering support, providing expert guidance for seamless integration and ongoing optimization.

“This expansion allows us to meet increasing demands for automation in a wide range of Canadian industries including transportation, food, fabricated metals, machinery, and warehousing, just to name a few,” Fitzgerald added. “Whether it’s a large assembly operation or a start-up looking for their first robot, we’re prepared to help Canadian manufacturers overcome today’s production challenges.”

The centerpiece of FANUC Canada’s new facility is a product showroom where visitors will be invited to explore automation and robotic solutions designed to boost the production capabilities of manufacturers of all sizes. In addition, FANUC Canada has enhanced its customer training program to provide local users with a suite of industrial robotic training options. This includes specialized programming courses, in-depth electrical and mechanical maintenance training, as well as advanced application courses.