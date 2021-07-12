FANUC rolls out 750,000th robot

FANUC announced the production of its 750,000th industrial robot. Currently, FANUC says it is capable of producing 11,000 robots per month in automated factories that use its own robots to make robots, controllers and machine tools. The company’s customer base covers a range of industries including automotive, aerospace, food and beverage, consumer goods, medical and pharmaceutical and warehousing.

“Now more than ever manufacturers are embracing automation and robotics to solve production challenges,” said FANUC America president and CEO, Mike Cicco. “I’m proud to say that FANUC is in a position to meet the growing demands for easy-to-use automation solutions that help our customers increase efficiencies, improve their competitive position, and realize a quick ROI. We look forward to helping as many companies as possible achieve their goals.”

www.fanucamerica.com