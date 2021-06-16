FedDev ON, McMaster to establish automotive, aerospace R&D network

FedDev Ontario announced it will invest $10 million with McMaster University to establish iHub, a university-based automotive, aerospace and advanced manufacturing network. Additional investment includes $16.8 million from industry partners including Ford, Honda, Bombardier, Stellantis (FCA), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and De Havilland of Canada.

Located at the McMaster Innovation Park, iHub, according to FedDev, will bring together industry experts to help Ontario automotive and aerospace suppliers develop and test new technologies for electric and autonomous vehicles, as well as energy-efficient and intelligent aircraft.

The federal agency says iHub will then connect these participating southern Ontario suppliers with large automotive and aerospace manufacturers, so as to integrate their newly developed products and process improvements into these global supply chains.

Five McMaster engineers – Ali Emadi, Saeid Habibi, Mark Lawford, Ravi Selvaganapathy and Stephen Veldhuis – are leading the initiative, which the university says is designed to strengthen the capacity and capabilities of SMEs to adopt new technologies to better position themselves in an increasing digital and electrified economy.

The funding will continue until March of 2024. In addition to supporting more than 230 Ontario SMEs, FedDev claims the investment will facilitate the commercialization of 100 new products or services, support up to 170 direct jobs and provide industry training of 200+ personnel in SMEs looking to join global aerospace and automotive value chains.

