FedEx, Berkshire Grey to expand automation solutions relationship

FedEx and AI-enabled robotics firm, Berkshire Grey Inc., announced they have expanded their strategic relationship to provide broader AI robotic automation capabilities and improve the safety and efficiency of FedEx package handling operations globally.

The two companies says they also expect to execute a master system purchase agreement in 2022, which will streamline and expedite the procurement process for Berkshire Grey solutions across all FedEx operating companies globally.

“Our growing relationship with Berkshire Grey for robotic automation is a direct response to the growth of e-commerce, which has accelerated the demand for reliable automated solutions throughout all stages of the supply chain,” said Rebecca Yeung, Corporate VP of Operations Science and Advanced Technology, FedEx. “FedEx believes that continued innovation and automation will improve efficiency, productivity and safety for its team members as they continue to keep the global supply chain moving.”

In 2021, the two companies announced the deployment of Berkshire Grey’s Robotic Product Sortation and Identification (RPSi) systems to robotically sort small packages for distribution. In addition to the recent installations at eight sortation facilities – including Queens, NY, Las Vegas, Nev., and Columbus, Ohio – FedEx Ground plans to have RPSi systems in place at select additional facilities in the network over the next 12 months.

The new product development agreement is an expansion of this collaboration and offers new opportunities for the two companies to work together to further increase efficiencies across the FedEx enterprise using AI-enabled robotic automation.

www.fedex.com

www.berkshiregrey.com