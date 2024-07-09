Ferrari’s new e-building integrates sustainability, advanced manufacturing

Ferrari has inaugurated its state-of-the-art e-building, which is set to revolutionize the luxury car manufacturer’s production capabilities, integrating sustainability with advanced manufacturing processes to produce cars with internal combustion engines, hybrids and Ferrari's first electric model.

Through the e-building—located in Maranello, Italy—Ferrari said it’s enhancing its production flexibility in line with its strategy of prioritizing revenue quality over quantity. The plant also reflects the principle of technological neutrality, as it will house the production and development of internal combustion engines, hybrid engines and new electric motors, each capable of delivering Ferrari’s signature driving excitement.

The integration of the production of the entire range in a single building will allow Ferrari to reorganise and reallocate all production activities more efficiently among its existing facilities in Maranello, increasing its ability to adapt quickly to production needs.

The e-building will also produce the strategic electrical components that are highly relevant to differentiating Ferrari’s technology and performance: high-voltage batteries, electric motors and axles.

Focus on the environment

The building, designed to achieve the highest levels of energy performance, is powered by—among other sources—more than 3,000 solar panels installed on the roof that produce 1.3 MW. With the shutdown of the trigeneration plant, scheduled for the end of the year, the building will be powered entirely by renewable energy, generated from both internal and external sources with a guarantee of origin.

Several cutting-edge solutions have been adopted to reuse energy and rainwater in the production cycle. For example, more than 60 per cent of the energy used for battery and motor testing will be recovered in accumulators and redirected to power new processes.

The plant was built north of the Ferrari campus, which is being expanded. The area was acquired and redeveloped without additional land consumption by replacing obsolete and energy-dispersive industrial structures.

The focus on people

The training and well-being of workers was a priority in the design of the building, which houses a dedicated training space.

The training path for people selected for the new lines began two years ago, with the aim of delving into the skills and processes that are needed for the new systems and products, as well as strengthening knowledge related to the electric motor. In full continuity and synergy with the mechanical and electronic skills that have always been Ferrari’s heritage, additional competencies, for example in chemistry and battery assembly production processes, have been developed.

Manufacturing processes are equipped with collaborative robots, which adapt their behaviour according to the operator’s needs, and digital twins, which create a digital replica of products and processes. These solutions make it possible to put technology under the control of and at the service of employees, whose role is thus further elevated within the production process with the goal of ensuring the excellence and attention to detail that distinguishes the Ferrari range.

In the facility, various solutions have also been designed to improve the well-being of people in the work environment: ergonomic workstations, relaxation areas, acoustic and visual comfort, and the correct mix of natural and artificial lighting are some of the aspects that are the most beneficial.

Data and information