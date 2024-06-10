FieldComm acquires FDT/DTM tech, driving standardization in industrial automation

FieldComm Group has completed the acquisition of FDT Group’s assets, including the FDT/DTM technology standards. This transaction means FieldComm Group will continue to address industrial device management challenges across the entire industrial automation market, with the goal of enhancing operational efficiency for vendors and end users.

With a comprehensive suite of technologies—including Information Models, the Field Device Integration (FDI) standard, and well-established communication protocols like HART, HART-IP, WirelessHART and Foundation Fieldbus—FieldComm Group’s market offerings serve the entire process automation sector. FDT/DTM technology, a widely deployed device integration standard across process and factory automation markets, adds new technologies to the portfolio, completely addressing the industrial automation hierarchy.

“As digitalization transforms the automation industry by breaking down barriers between operation technology and information technology, the integration of factory and process automation devices becomes both more important and more difficult. Our aim as a standards organization is to add intelligence to the device integration process, with an ultimate goal of making it simpler,” said Ted Masters, president and CEO of FieldComm Group.

“Ends users and suppliers will benefit greatly from this acquisition by having a single standards development organization responsible for the full spectrum of device integration from the simplest sensor to the most complex field instrument.”