Formnext 2020 still a go, organizers say

Despite the uncertainty of the COVID pandemic, the organizers of Formnext 2020 say that, as of May 15, the large additive manufacturing trade show will take place in Frankfurt on November 10-13, 2020. Early in May, the Federal Government and the Federal States of Germany ruled that trade shows no longer posed a particular health risk, lending confidence the show will commence on schedule, the organizers say.

“This is great news not only for the trade show industry, but for the entire economy,” said Sascha F. Wenzler, VP of Formnext, Mesago Messe Frankfurt GmbH. “Trade shows are an important driver of innovation and value creation in industry, especially after months of economic standstill in many industries and sectors.”

To safeguard those attending, the organizers say the show will reduce visitor density, introduce contact tracing and guarantee high hygiene standards. In addition Formnext will feature an expanded digital component, for those who want to participate but don’t want to risk being at the even in person. For example, exhibitors will also be given the opportunity to present products and solutions digitally.

“We remain convinced of the unique value and advantages of a physical exhibition,” Wenzler explained. “And although digital interaction will never be able to replace face-to-face contact, it does offer more scope than previously thought possible only a few weeks ago.”

https://formnext.mesago.com