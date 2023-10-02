Design Engineering

Galil controllers achieve UL/CSA certification

   

Certifications include adjustable speeds drive systems and safety requirements for electrical equipment.

Galil Motion Control announced it has attained UL/CSA certification for several of its controller series. Specifically, the certifications include UL 61800-5-1/CAN CSA C22.2 No. 274, which governs adjustable speed electrical power drive systems. Certifications also include UL 61010-1/CAN CSA 22.2 No. 61010-1, which stipulates safety requirements for electrical equipment utilized for measurement, control, and laboratory use.

The certifications apply to a number of Galil controllers inclduing the DMC-41×3, DMC-40×0, DMC-500×0, DMC-3x01x and RIO-471xx. Through performance, environmental, and electrical safety testing, the company says the controllers were evaluated and proven to meet the stringent criteria set forth by the UL/CSA certification standards.
www.galil.com

