GE Canada awarded support contract for frigate fleet’s gas turbines

Public Services and Procurement Canada announced it has awarded a $55-million contract to General Electric Canada Aviation Marine for in-service support of the LM2500 gas turbines in the Royal Canadian Navy’s Halifax-class frigates.

According to the department, the gas turbines will require in-service support until the arrival of the Canadian Surface Combatants, a fleet of 15 warships that will begin replacing Canada’s Iroquois-class destroyers and the Halifax-class frigates in 2023/2024 at current estimates.

The Halifax-class frigates monitor and control Canadian waters, as well as facilitate large-scale search and rescue activities and provide emergency assistance. Introduced into service in the 1990s, the frigates were recently modernized to remain operational as the Government of Canada continues to rebuild Canada’s shipbuilding industry.

www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca