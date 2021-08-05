GE Canada awarded support contract for frigate fleet’s gas turbines
Halifax-class will require ongoing maintenance until replaced by Canadian Surface Combatant ships.
August 4, 2021 by DE staff
According to the department, the gas turbines will require in-service support until the arrival of the Canadian Surface Combatants, a fleet of 15 warships that will begin replacing Canada’s Iroquois-class destroyers and the Halifax-class frigates in 2023/2024 at current estimates.
The Halifax-class frigates monitor and control Canadian waters, as well as facilitate large-scale search and rescue activities and provide emergency assistance. Introduced into service in the 1990s, the frigates were recently modernized to remain operational as the Government of Canada continues to rebuild Canada’s shipbuilding industry.
