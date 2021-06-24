General Fusion to build Fusion Demonstration Plant in the UK

General Fusion announced that it will build and operate a Fusion Demonstration Plant (FDP) at the UK Atomic Energy Authority’s (UKAEA) Culham Campus. Since 2002, the Vancouver-based firm has pursued the development of its proprietary Magnetized Target Fusion (MTF) technology (https://www.design-engineering.com/features/canadian-firm-pursues-mechanical-approach-to-fusion-energy/) with the goal of commercializing fusion energy.

Under the terms of the agreement, General Fusion will enter into a long-term lease with UKAEA following construction of the facility. The Fusion Demonstration Plant’s intent is to verify that the Canadian company’s MTF technology can create fusion conditions in a practical and cost-effective manner at power plant relevant scales.

In addition, the facility allow the company to refine the economics of fusion energy production, leading to the subsequent design of a commercial fusion pilot plant. Construction is anticipated to begin in 2022, with operations beginning approximately three years later.

“Coming to Culham gives us the opportunity to benefit from UKAEA’s expertise,” said General Fusion CEO, Christofer Mowry. “By locating at this campus, General Fusion expands our market presence beyond North America into Europe, broadening our global network of government, institutional, and industrial partners. This is incredibly exciting news for not only General Fusion, but also the global effort to develop practical fusion energy.”

The Culham Campus, the home of the UK’s national fusion research programme, is owned and managed by UKAEA.

https://ccfe.ukaea.uk

https://generalfusion.com