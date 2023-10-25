General Fusion, TRIUMF sign MOU to test LM26 fusion reactor prototype

General Fusion, the B.C.-based developer of commercial fusion energy, and Canada’s particle accelerator centre, TRIUMF, announced that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding. Under the terms of the agreement, the two organizations say they will develop diagnostics designed to prove the performance of the company’s Magnetized Target Fusion (MTF) demonstration prototype reactor, called the Lawson Machine 26 (LM26).

Specifically, TRIUMF and General Fusion say they will collaborate on neutron diagnostics and a ion temperature diagnostic for the LM26 reactor prototype. These diagnostics will verify that LM26 achieves fusion conditions, reaching temperatures of more than 100 million degrees Celsius. Additionally, the company says the data will inform the costs and size of General Fusion’s planned commercial scale demonstration planned for a demonstration site at the U.K. Atomic Energy Agency’s Culham Campus.

The LM26, being built at its Richmond, B.C. headquarters, will integrate the company’s operational plasma injector with a simplified compression system. According to the company, the plan is for the LM26 prototype to reach fusion conditions in 2025 and set a path for scientific breakeven equivalent in 2026. Ultimately, the company’s goal is to bring fusion energy to the electricity grid by the early to mid-2030s.

“British Columbia is a hub for technology innovation and General Fusion is pleased to advance our transformative LM26 machine with an organization that is both local and has international renown,” said Greg Twinney, CEO, General Fusion. “We look forward to drawing from TRIUMF’s deep well of knowledge and abilities to help drive toward our goal to achieve scientific breakeven by 2026.”

https://generalfusion.com

www.triumf.ca