Genuine Parts Company announces new president of Motion

The Genuine Parts Company (GPC), a leading global distributor of automotive and industrial replacement parts, has announced that it has appointed James F. Howe as the new president of Motion, the company’s industrial business, effective April 1, 2024.

With almost three decades of dedicated service to the company, Howe will bring “a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role,” the company stated.

Howe’s most recent position held at Motion was executive vice-president and chief commercial and technology officer. He will report directly to Randy Breaux, group president, GPC North America.

“James has an impressive history, having served in numerous executive roles during his long career at Motion,” said Paul Donahue, chairman and CEO. “His extensive experience makes him an excellent choice to lead Motion. We feel confident that under James’s leadership, our talented and experienced Motion team will continue to achieve great results.”