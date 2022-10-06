German Technology Day launches Oct. 20th and Nov. 3

Event targeted to design engineers, system integrators, panel builders, and those in manufacturing and electrical sectors.

Fifteen prominent companies with a background in automation and advanced manufacturing will host Canada’s fourth series of German Technology Days (GTD) on October 20, 2022 at Humber College, Toronto, and on November 3, 2022 at Plaza Centre-Ville in Montreal.

The event is targeted toward design engineers, technicians, system integrators, panel builders, and supply chain professionals and all members of the industrial and IT manufacturing and electrical sectors and will include industry trends and thought leadership for all in the industry.

Participating companies in the GTD Toronto and Montreal events include Beckhoff, Eplan, Festo, Kuka, Murrelektronik, Phoenix Contact, Pilz, Rittal, Samson, SEW – EURODRIVE, SICK Sensor Intelligence, Wago, Weidmuller and Wieland.

Auditorium Sessions

Following a greeting from the senior members of the German Consul, The Toronto and Montreal events will feature presentations and workshops from each of the fifteen partner companies. The presentations will sync with the events’ main theme while highlighting key solutions for Industry 4.0. Click here for the agenda.

https://info.rittal.ca/hubfs/GTD2022AgendaTOMOntreal.pdf

The host companies this year will also have a showcase of products on displayed. Visitors will be able to witness the integration of technology, and learn how to find cost-effective and sustainable solutions that work in any environment, saving valuable resources and time. Additionally, attendees will be treated to several integrated demos designed and built specifically for this event, combining leading solutions from each company.

Grand Contest

In addition to the displays and presentations, all GTD attendees can enter a contest to win prizes worth $2,500, by visiting each booth and completing a Passport. There will be a draw conducted from the submissions received for a chance to win cash prizes. Winners will be announced through email after the event.

Click here to register for the German Technology Day 2022.

https://germantechnologyday.com