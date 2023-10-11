German Technology Day returns to Mississauga and Montreal



German Technology Day will return to Mississauga and Montreal and will include twenty-two German companies with expertise in automation and advanced manufacturing. Canada’s fifth German Technology Day series will occur on October 26, 2023, at Living Arts Centre, Mississauga, and on November 16, 2023, at Courtyard Montreal Airport.

The event is targeted towards design/engineers, technicians, system integrators, panel builders, supply chain professionals, and all members of the industrial IT manufacturing and electrical sectors. It will include industry trends and thought leadership for all in the industry.

Participating companies include Beckhoff, Bosch Rexroth, Buerkert, Eplan, Euchner, Fraba, ifM, KUKA, Murrelektronik, Phoenix Contact, Pilz, Puls, Rittal, Samson, Schmalz, Schunk, SEW, SICK Sensor Intelligence, Trumpf, Wago, Weidmueller, and Wieland Electric. Under the theme of Transformation, each company will share their latest industry-leading, energy-efficient solutions at their individual booths. Those attending will have access to a range of videos, literature and case studies on the various solutions.

The GTD events in Mississauga and Montreal will begin with opening remarks from the senior member of the Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Toronto. Following the opening remarks, the breakout sessions will commence with presentations from each of the partners from 9:00 a.m. to 2:40 p.m.

All Mississauga and Montreal GTD event participants can enter the contest to win prizes worth $2500. To be eligible, a passport must be completed by visiting each partner’s and sponsor’s booth to obtain a signature. A draw will then be conducted from the submission received to obtain the prizes. Winners will be announced through email after the event.

Register for the event online and visit the GTD website for the detailed schedule of presentations.

www.germantechologyday.com