German Technology Day Virtual Fair 2020 takes off in October

A cohort of six German automation and advanced manufacturing companies announced that their second German Technology Days series will be hosted as a virtual event this year. Headquartered in Germany with bases in Canada, the participating companies include Bosch Rexroth, EPLAN, Murrelektronik, PILZ, Rittal and WAGO.

Scheduled for Oct 14, this year’s theme centers on ‘Collaboration & Connectivity,’ in keeping with the next revolution in manufacturing as businesses coordinate together to move into a new era of faster production and turnaround time.

According to its agenda, the event will start and end with a joint session during which all six companies will take attendees through the manufacturing value chain from design to production. Between those panels, each partner will present their own session that ties into the main theme while highlighting some of their main solutions for Industry 4.0.

Each company will also host individual booths where attendees will have access to a range of videos, literature and case studies on the their latest industrial technology.

https://germantechnologyday.com