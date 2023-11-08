German Technology Day’s growth continues in fifth year

On October 26th, German Technology Day (GTD), the one-day industrial technology conference and tradeshow in Toronto, hosted 22 of Germany’s leading automation and advanced manufacturing equipment manufacturers. The fifth iteration of the annual event, the number of exhibitors and presenters has steadily grown since its inception.

Participating companies included Beckhoff, Bosch Rexroth, Buerkert, Eplan, Euchner, Fraba, ifM, KUKA, Murrelektronik, Phoenix Contact, Pilz, Puls, Rittal, Samson, Schmalz, Schunk, SEW, SICK Sensor Intelligence, Trumpf, Wago, Weidmueller, and Wieland Electric.

With the theme of Transformation, the show not only showcased each company’s industry-leading, energy-efficient solutions, but also a series of 30 minutes presentations from each participant, throughout the day.

Standout presentations included Weidmuller’s Automation and Network Specialist, Visal Jhurry, who presented about the company’s recently released u-OS, a Linux-based embedded OS designed for IIoT and automation applications and Pilz’s Product Manager, Guillaume Lavoie, who explained how IO-Link Safety is transforming the future of safety communication and diagnostics.

Other standouts included a WAGO case study on optimizing uptime with predictive maintenance, presented by Tyrone Visser; and Murr Elektronik Head of System Solutions Tom Jensen’s concise summary of IIoT infrastructure technologies.

The content will also be presented at the German Technology Day – Montreal event on November 16, 2023, at Courtyard Montreal Airport.

https://germantechnologyday.com