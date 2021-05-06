GM Canada says Oshawa assembly plant to restart operation sooner than expected

OSHAWA, Ont. – General Motors Canada says it will restart production at its assembly plant in Oshawa, Ont., ahead of schedule, after a healthy demand for trucks and a shift to electric vehicles saved the location from a planned closure.

The company says truck production is now expected to begin in the fourth quarter of this year rather than its previous target of January 2022.

“Working with our union and supplier partners, this will bring thousands of direct and indirect jobs, just as Canada recovers from COVID,” said Scott Bell, GM Canada President and managing director in a statement.

“Oshawa has a long history of innovation, speed and launch excellence and is on track to deliver one of the fastest plant launches in GM history.”

Advertisment

GM reached a deal last year to invest $1.3 billion and reopen the assembly plant after it was shut down in 2019.

As part of the preparations, workers are installing a new body shop and more than 1,200 new robots.

www.gm.ca