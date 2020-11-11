GM pickup truck production to return to Oshawa

DURHAM: A deal has been reached and ratified which will bring vehicle production back to the Oshawa General Motors (GM) plant.

The deal, which will see the plant make the new-generation Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra full-size pickups as of January 2022, was announced on Thursday, November 5th. Unifor then held ratification votes over the weekend, and members voted 85 percent in favour of ratification of the three-year collective agreement.

“This contract solidifies and boldly builds on GM’s Canadian footprint, with a $1.3 billion dollar investment that brings 1,700 jobs to Oshawa plus more than $109 million to in-source new transmission work for the Corvette and support continued V8 engine production in St. Catharines,” Unifor National President Jerry Dias said.

Scott Bell, GM Canada’s president and managing director, provided further information in a statement, following the announcement of the deal.

“Construction will begin immediately at Oshawa Assembly and will include a new body shop and flexible assembly module, to support a fast response to strong customer demand for GM’s new family of pickup trucks,” he explained.

“These new investments will come in addition to GM’s other recent investments in Canada, which include a $28 million Renewable Energy Cogeneration project at St. Catharines; a $170 million investment in an after-market parts operation in Oshawa; ongoing expansion of GM’s Canadian Technology Centre and investments in the new 55-acre CTC McLaughlin Advanced Technology Track, and GM Canada’s ongoing work in Oshawa to manufacture 10 million face masks for the Government of Canada.”

Durham Regional Chair John Henry called this agreement “very welcome news for the residents and families of Oshawa and across Durham Region.”

