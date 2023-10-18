H55 breaks ground on Canadian HQ in Quebec

Swiss electric propulsion firm, H55, began construction of its Canadian headquarters at Saint-Hubert Airport in the greater Montreal area in October. According to the company, it specializes in modular, lightweight, and certifiable propulsion and energy solutions primarily for the aviation industry.

Part of the company’s global expansion, the facility will house the headquarters for H55’s Canadian subsidiary (H55 inc) as well as a production line, with initial battery pack production to commence in 2024. Funding for the facility includes federal government support through the Aerospace Regional Recovery Initiative (ARRI) and Canada Economic Development (DEC), while discussions for support from the Quebec government is in process.

When complete, the facility, H55 says, will provide product development, customization and customer support to its existing customers in Canada, including Pratt & Whitney Canada (P&WC), CAE and Harbour Air. In 2022, Pratt & Whitney Canada, for example, announced that H55 would supply the battery systems for P&WC’s regional hybrid-electric flight demonstrator program. Similarly, CAE announced last year that it had selected H55 to convert two-thirds of its Piper Archer training fleet to electric propulsion and to develop an electric conversion kit for sale to third parties.

“The aeronautics industry has a long history in Quebec and is a source of pride among Quebecers,” said Minister of Transport and Quebec Lieutenant, Pablo Rodriguez, at the ground breaking ceremony. “By investing to boost scientific innovation in the aeronautics sector, we are ensuring we can continue to cultivate the expertise we have acquired in Quebec, while also supporting the development of technologies that will help us accelerate our transition to green energy.”

https://h55.ch