Hannover Messe 2020 postponed

Deutsche Messe announced that its annual HANNOVER MESSE 2020 show will be delayed until July 2020 due to concerns about the spread of the COVID 19 virus. Originally planned for April, the show’s organizers said the decision was based on its inability to comply with health safeguards recommended by Hannover Region Health Authority and the Robert Koch Institute in time for the expo’s original date.

Such measures include fever measuring stations at all entrances and not allowing people from risk areas or those who have had contact with people from risk areas to enter the exhibition center. According to Deutsche Messe, this would have entailed a comprehensive evaluation of all trade fair participants – from exhibitors and visitors to service providers, exhibit builders and catering companies.

“With the July date, we offer our exhibitors the earliest possible time slot to present their innovations to a global audience and to initiate business,” says Dr. Jochen Köckler, Chairman of the Board of Management of Deutsche Messe AG. “In view of the global economic challenges triggered by the Coronavirus in the first half of the year, the new date offers great opportunities. Thus the world’s most important industrial trade fair can provide important impetus for the global economy at an early stage.”

