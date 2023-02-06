HARTING named “Company of the Year”

German Hubert Burda Media magazines, FOCUS MONEY and DEUTSCHLAND TEST, have named HARTING as “Company of the Year,” the top award in the electronic components category, for the second year in a row.

Performed by the Institute for Management and Economic Development (IMWF), the study to determine the “Company of the Year” was based on four categories: Award Winner, Highest Trust, Customer Favourites and Germany’s Best – Sustainability. HARTING scored a full 100 points in each category.

Conducted between February 2021 and August 2022, IMWF study evaluated several million entries for around 19,000 companies from over 200 sectors. Awards are given to companies that achieved an overall score of at least 60 points.

“We do everything we can to take economic, social and environmental aspects into account in an appropriate way,” said CEO Philip Harting. “Our result in the categories shows that we are still on the right track with our efforts.”

www.harting.com