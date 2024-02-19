Hawk Ridge to offer DyeMansion post-processing equipment
Company’s Powershot and Powerfuse offer mechanical blasting and chemical smoothing for powder bed AM parts.
Hawk Ridge Systems announced it now offers DyeMansion’s 3D printing post-processing technology. Specifically, the North American Solidworks and 3D printer reseller will add DyeMansion’s Powershot C, Powershot S, DM60 and Powerfuse S equipment.
DyeMansion’s post-processing solutions are designed to 3D-finish powder-bed fusion parts. Its Powershot C and Powershot S, for example, employ a mechanical blasting process and offer automated depowdering, part cleaning and surface finishing. The company’s Powerfuse S uses a chemical smoothing process (i.e. green vapor polishing) to provide a injection-molding like finish for rigid and semi-rigid plastics. Its DM60 coloring system offers a range of color options to dye gray and white base material parts.
“DyeMansion offers impressive post-processing finishing technologies that change how our customers can develop end-use parts,” said Hawk Ridge Systems, President and CEO Dale Ford. “This partnership will provide our MJF customers with more sustainable, high-quality opportunities as they continue innovating into the future.”
