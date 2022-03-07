Hedgehog Technologies acquires Igloo Innovations

Burnaby, BC-based electrical engineering consulting firm, Hedgehog Technologies, announced it will acquire Port Moody, B.C mechanical engineering firm, Igloo Innovations. According to the company, the acquisition will expand Hedgehog to include mechanical engineering services as the combined firm pursues development opportunities in the marine, industrial automation and amusement ride industries.

Igloo Innovations was founded in 2010 by Jason Clark, joined in 2013 by Derek Puzzuoli as a key partner. The company started with providing photorealistic product visualization services to Dell, Samsung, and Caterpillar. Igloo later branched into the attractions and marine industries where it started to integrate creative with technical design. These projects included themed rides and underwater remote operated vehicles (ROV).

“Igloo and Hedgehog share a passion for developing leading-edge products and technologies which often led to our teams working together on many projects, even though we were separate entities,” said Jason Clark, founder of Igloo Innovations. “When Mike approached me to bring Igloo into the Hedgehog group it made perfect sense. Together we can provide the same unique services to our clients with a higher degree of collaboration between firms.”

www.hedgehogtech.com