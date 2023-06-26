Hexagon completes CADS Additive acquisition

Hexagon AB announced it has completed acquisition of CADS Additive GmbH, a developer of software that simplifies the process of 3D printing on powder bed fusion (PBF) machines.

The company has been a partner of Hexagon since 2021, integrating its build preparation and support structure creation capabilities with Hexagon’s Simufact Additive process simulation software. According to Hexagon, the shared development roadmaps for their respective software will further improve workflows, allowing users to adjust the orientation and support structure of their 3D prints.

The company says CADS Additive’s AM Studio software will complete Hexagon’s Nexus-enabled AM workflow to enhance CAD model preparation, build preparation, simulation-based optimizations, quality and production intelligence, and the automation of CAM to finish parts.

“Our investments reflect the growing importance of additive manufacturing, which has huge potential but has been held back by a fragmented ecosystem that means manufacturers are not getting the results they need fast enough,” said Hexagon President and CEO Paolo Guglielmini.. The acquisition of CADS Additive enables us to provide our customers with integrated tools that empower manufacturing teams to reduce waste and increase efficiency as they move from prototyping to production.”

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Perg, Austria, CADS Additive GmbH has 21 employees serving 150 customers in 25 countries through 19 resellers. The company will operate as part of Hexagon’s Manufacturing Intelligence division.

www.cads-additive.com

https://hexagon.com