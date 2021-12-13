HighByte raises $3.5M in seed round

Industrial DataOps software firm, HighByte, announced the close of its series seed funding round, which raised US$3.5 million. According to the company, the funds will be primarily allocated across R&D, sales, marketing and to expand deployments within existing accounts.

DataOps is a data management practice focused on improving the communication, integration and automation of data flows between data managers and data consumers across an organization. Founded by the management team that built Kepware’s industrial automation software, HighByte offers HighByte Intelligence Hub, DataOps software that debuted in January 2020. Since then, the software has been deployed in 10 countries by dozens of major manufacturers with multi-plant facilities, the company says.

“In the past 12 months, we’ve proven product-market fit across a wide variety of vertical markets including pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, paper and packaging and industrial products,” said HighByte CEO, Tony Paine. “Now it’s time for us to put our foot on the gas pedal. This investment validates our mission and is essential for the next stage of our growth.”

The round was led by the family offices of Seth and Cindy Lawry and Soren and Caroline Oberg. Mr. Lawry and Mr. Oberg served together as long-time partners at Thomas H. Lee Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm. The lead investment team was joined by CEI Ventures, Maine Venture Fund, Momenta Ventures, and several angel investors.

www.highbyte.com