Hitachi ABB Power Grids establishes Digital Power Grid Center

Hitachi ABB Power Grids announced the establishment of the Digital Power Grid Center, an R&D facility, within the company’s in Montreal headquarters, focused on AI, machine learning and cybersecurity as they relate to the energy industry. The center will be the company’s seventh research location, joining its R&D centers in China, Poland, Sweden, Switzerland, Germany and the U.S.

According to the company, the center will look to capitalize on the increasing volumes of data captured by connected devices distributed throughout the grid. This data can provide insights into how power utilities and other organizations can more effectively address sustainability, reliability and resilience goals. The center will also focus on mitigating potential threats arising from the increasing connectedness of grid assets.

“The selection of Montreal for the company’s new center of excellence highlights the important contributions Quebec-based organizations make to the global energy industry,” said Bill Strohecker, Canada Country Managing Director, Hitachi ABB Power Grids. “The province hosts a number of top research institutions and leading companies that are making important strides in fields like AI and cyberdefense. We plan to tap into that pool of expertise. Hitachi ABB Power Grids Canada is proud to host this new center in our Montreal location, and to contribute to the Canadian economy and help attract future talent to the area.”

