Humanoid robot, Ameca, to speak at Inventures 2024

The organizers of Inventures 2024 announced that the world’s most advanced humanoid robot, Ameca, will be a speaker at Calgary innovation event on May 29 – 31. Ameca will engage Laura Kilcrease, CEO of Alberta Innovates, in a fireside chat from the main stage.

Developed and designed by Engineered Arts, the humanoid robot was created as a platform for development of future robotics technologies and to perfect human-robot interaction.

“We are thrilled that Ameca will join us as a feature speaker at Inventures,” says Laura Kilcrease, CEO of Alberta Innovates. “Artificial Intelligence and Human Intelligence are making robotics incredibly realistic. It is that intersection between artificial intelligence and an artificial body that allows us to consider the possibilities of the future. Ameca is just one of the remarkable things you’ll see at Inventures; so, join us in May and be amazed and inspired.”

Launched in 2018, Inventures is a global innovation event hosted by Alberta Innovates that features the latest technologies, talent, capital, customers and markets.

https://inventurescanada.com