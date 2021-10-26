Design Engineering

I/O fieldbus modules

WAGO’s latest I/O fieldbus modules support EtherNet/IP, EtherCAT protocols as well as IO-Link.

October 25, 2021   by DE staff


Motion Control
Machine Building

WAGO has expanded its line of IP67-rated I/O fieldbus modules to include components that support EtherNet/IP and EtherCAT protocols and offer configurable I/O as well as IO-Link master ports. With a built-in Bluetooth interface, users can configure these modules for commissioning and maintenance procedures while in the line of site of their plant floor equipment. For IIoT and SCADA applications, users can leverage OPC UA protocol for data monitoring and control. Non-encapsulated modules are IO-Link hubs for connection to an IO-Link Master. These hubs come in either 8 or 16 configurable DIO ports and each channel is configurable for a 24 VDC digital input or output rated at 2 amps per channel.
www.wago.com

