IBM Client Innovation Centre to open in Fredericton

Company says facility will focus on consulting in cloud, machine learning, robotic process automation and the Internet of Things.

IBM Canada announced plans to open an IBM Client Innovation Centre (CIC) for Fredericton, which the company says will create up to 250 jobs in New Brunswick. According to the company, the CIC will strengthening the province’s technology sector and accelerate digital transformation for businesses in the province.

“Canadian businesses are adopting technologies today including Hybrid Cloud and AI at an accelerated rate, and to deliver successful business transformation, it is critical these businesses have the right skill set and talent in place,” said Dave McCann, president of IBM Canada. “We are committed to supporting this growing need by expanding our network of Client Innovation Centres across Canada. The IBM CIC in New Brunswick will further support the province’s focus on fostering local tech talent, creating jobs and improving workforce skills training.”

IBM Canada said the Fredericton CIC will have an initial focus on consulting services along with Oracle-based technologies, cloud, machine learning, robotic process automation (RPA), the Internet of Things (IoT) and blockchain.

The New Brunswick CIC will be part of IBM’s global network of IBM Client Innovation Centres, which includes five centres across Canada: Halifax, Montreal, Gatineau and a recently announced CIC in Calgary.

According to IBM, Fredericton-based centre will begin hiring in January for roles in application development, technical testing, business analysis, customer experience, design consulting and digital transformation. The CIC will assume a portion of the IBM security hub space also located in Fredericton.

