IDEC acquires majority stake in ez-Wheel

IDEC Corporation announced it has acquired 80% of the shares of France-based, ez-Wheel SAS as of August 1, 2023. Founded in 2009, ez-Wheel developed the world’s first self-propelled wheel in 2010, and the world’s first safe autonomous wheel in 2021. The company’s self-propelled wheels incorporate driveline (motor, drive, gearbox) and control/safety elements within a single device.

Key ez-Wheel products include the Electric Power Assist Wheel (EPAW) used for reducing the burden of transporting heavy loads on existing carts and trolleys, and the Safety Wheel Drive (SWD) which facilitates the development and certification of AGVs, AMRs, and other automated logistics applications.

IDEC says it will strengthen ez-Wheel’s R&D team, and it will expand the global sales of its mobility solutions in conjunction with complementary IDEC products, such as human-machine interfaces (HMIs) and safety-related equipment.

