igus acquires Commonplace Robotics

igus announced it has acquired the majority shares in German system integrator, Commonplace Robotics, which specializes in control systems and software and power electronics for robotics.

Commonplace Robotics was founded in 2011 by Dr. Christian Meyer, who worked at the Fraunhofer Institute for Production Engineering and Automation at that time. Its first products were robots for teaching that featured a control system and proprietary power electronics. Since then, the company has focused on making the integration and operation of robots commonplace.

Since 2016, Commonplace and igus have jointly developed products such as the iRC igus Robot Control, an actuator, and the ReBeL cobot, a six-axis collaborative robot that can handle a 2kg payload and a range of 664 millimeters.

“We are looking forward to exciting technological projects with igus. The RBTX platform for low-cost robotics, operated by igus, brings new requirements from customers from all areas of the industry to our laboratories every day,” stated Dr. Meyer. “Much of this can be implemented quickly, especially as we expand with this investment.”

https://cpr-robots.com

www.igus.ca