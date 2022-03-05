IIC publishes IIoT AI framework
Industry IoT Consortium says framework will enable AI systems in next-generation IIoT applications.
March 4, 2022 by DE staff
“AI-enabled IIoT systems enable better insights, faster decision making, and more effective operations, and empower organizations to deliver higher value to the market,” said Bassam Zarkout, Executive Vice President IGnPower Inc. and the Chief Editor of the IIAIF. “The framework is unique in terms of positioning, scope, and real-world use cases. It addresses the practical business, trustworthiness, ethical, and technical considerations of AI with other digital transformation enabling technologies.”
The Industrial IoT Artificial Intelligence Framework is available on the IIC website.
www.iiconsortium.org
