IIC publishes IIoT AI framework

The Industry IoT Consortium (IIC) announced the release of the Industrial IoT Artificial Intelligence Framework (IIAIF). According to the organization, the IIAIF brings together IT and OT perspectives and their convergence by considering the various aspects of next-generation AI-enabled IIoT systems. For instance, the IIC says the framework addresses the value proposition, implementation challenges and architectural decisions and provides exemplary usage scenarios.

“AI-enabled IIoT systems enable better insights, faster decision making, and more effective operations, and empower organizations to deliver higher value to the market,” said Bassam Zarkout, Executive Vice President IGnPower Inc. and the Chief Editor of the IIAIF. “The framework is unique in terms of positioning, scope, and real-world use cases. It addresses the practical business, trustworthiness, ethical, and technical considerations of AI with other digital transformation enabling technologies.”

The Industrial IoT Artificial Intelligence Framework is available on the IIC website.

www.iiconsortium.org