IMTS 2020 Cancelled

Organizers of the The International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS) announced that Illinois’ health and safety standards require that the 2020 show be cancelled for the first time since WWII. In addition, HANNOVER MESSE USA, co-located with IMTS, has also been cancelled. In its place, both shows will offer digital programs over the next several months.

According to IMTS organizers, IMTS Network will live-stream features and human-interest stories from the manufacturing technology sector. IMTS Spark will be a digital platform that connects IMTS exhibitors and visitors for educational and networking opportunities. In addition, IMTS has created ReBuilding the Supply Chain microsite to OEMs how to rethink their current operations, reengage with suppliers and secure trading partners.

Similarly, select HANNOVER MESSE USA 2020 exhibitors will participate in HANNOVER MESSE Digital Days, a two-day digital event focused on industrial transformation in the fields of industry, energy and logistics during and after the pandemic and economic shutdown. The digital event, scheduled for July 14-15, will offer keynotes from business, science and politics plus panel discussions, live chats, networking and innovation presentations.

“The show has been held uninterrupted for more than 80 years, but now the global coronavirus health crisis requires the cancellation of what would have been the 34th edition of IMTS for the health and safety of our exhibitors, audiences and local business community,” says Peter R. Eelman, Vice President & CXO at AMT – The Association For Manufacturing Technology, which owns and produces IMTS. “Our organization and its members take immense pride in presenting one of the world’s largest manufacturing technology events, one that dates back to 1927. The cancellation is especially poignant because the show was poised to offer an unmatched breadth and depth of resources to help industry rethink, reestablish and reengage with supply chains disrupted by COVID-19.”

IMTS says registered attendees can receive a refund or donate their registration fee to a tax-deductible donation to Miles For Manufacturing, where every dollar is given to programs that prepare students for careers in manufacturing technology. IMTS organizers said IMTS will return to McCormick Place on September 13-18, 2022.

