Inductive Automation launches Alliance Partner Program

Inductive Automation announced the launch of its Alliance Partner Program, an initiative with which companies can co-market services and solutions that pair well with the Ignition industrial application platform. According to the company, launch partners include Amazon Web Services (AWS), Belden, Plantformance and Stratus.

The Alliance Partner Program is Inductive Automation’s latest. Others include its Strategic Partner Program, for third-party software providers to create specialized modules sold by Inductive Automation, and its Solution Partner Program, which highlights hardware, software, and service providers who offer solutions and technologies powered by Ignition. The new Alliance Partner Program is focused on showcasing a select group of technology companies providing valuable products and services that complement Ignition, the company says.

Inductive says Alliance Partner Program partners will be listed on a designated webpage, and will be required to list Inductive Automation, its logo and website link on the Alliance Partner’s website appropriately and in accordance with specific brand usage guidelines.

