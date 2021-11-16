Intelcom opens automated high-volume sorting hub

Logistics technology company, Intelcom, announced has begun operations at its high-volume sorting hub in Mississauga, which it says can sort and send out over 500,000 packages per day in time for the holiday season.

To achieve this pace, the Mississauga hub is equipped with two automated conveyors designed and integrated by Bastian Solutions, a Toyota Advanced Logistics company. The conveyors operate 24 hours a day and can sort 12,000 and 9,000 packages per hour, respectively, depending on size. The company said it plans to deploy similar technology to standardize its provincial sorting hubs, first in Montréal in early 2022 and then in British Columbia, Alberta and the Maritimes.

The new automation technology marks a paradigm shift, Intelcom says, in that the company will move toward a hub-and-spoke model; the Mississauga point of entry will not only provide last mile deliver to end consumers but also distribute packages to other stations in its network (middle mile) and then complete the last mile from that station.

To coordinate movements and ensure the traceability of packages between Intelcom facilities, part of the investment is being put toward implementing a new transport and travel management and optimization system.

For the last quarter of 2021, the company says it plans to complete the on-time delivery of more than 42 million packages across the ten Canadian provinces, in addition to the Northwest Territories and Yukon.

https://intelcom.ca