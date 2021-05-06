Javelin Technologies acquired by U.S.-based TriMech

Vancouver private equity firm, CAI Capital Partners, announced it has sold greater Toronto-based Javelin Technologies to Richmond, Virginia’s Solidworks VAR, 3D printing and engineering services company TriMech, as of May 3.

Co-founded by Ted Lee and John Carlan in 1997, Javelin has grown into a leading 3D design engineering and additive manufacturing solutions provider in Canada with more than 6,000 customers in a variety of industries, including manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and education.

According to TriMech, Javelin will continue to provide Solidworks and 3DExperience Works CAD software, integration and training, as well as additive manufacturing technologies and services. Hardware includes Stratasys 3D printers, metal 3D printers, post-processing equipment, and 3D laser scanners, plus additive manufacturing service bureau offerings.

The company says Javelin customers will continue to connect with the sales, service, training and technical specialists they are used to.

The combined company has 30 locations, including TriMech’s offices across central and eastern U.S. plus Javelin’s six locations across Canada. In addition, Javelin will maintain its headquarters in Oakville, Ontario, TriMech says, and Canadian operations – now referred to as Javelin Technologies, a TriMech Company – will be overseen by Javelin CEO Ted Lee and his executive team.

TriMech is a portfolio company of The Halifax Group, a private equity firm that partners with lower middle-market businesses with total enterprise values generally between $50 million and $300 million.

https://trimech.com/trimech-javelin-unite