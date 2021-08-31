Keep It Tight: Fastener Techniques

“Screws” are the most widely used and imperative components for machine system manufacturing. They are classified by shapes, sizes and strength (class) according to the standards of JIS, ISO etc. In this post, we will cover how screws become loose and measures to prevent them.

When two parts are fastened with a bolt, tension and compression forces are in a balance where the bolt is elongated and the fastened part material is compressed. If an external force such as shock loads and vibrations apply to this fastening force balanced condition of the two parts, the bolt may become loose.

This bolt loosening may result in equipment damages, defective product production, and critical defects that may lead to accidents. Here are some typical scenarios in which screws loosen and their countermeasures.

Screws Loosening

Advertisement