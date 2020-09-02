Kraken lands NRC funding to develop next gen AUV

Kraken Robotics Inc. announced it will receive a $2,909,891 non-refundable financial contribution from the NRC’s Industrial Research Assistance Program to support the development of the company’s ThunderFish XL Autonomous Underwater Vehicle.

Based on its ThunderFish Alpha AUV, the larger XL version will have an increased depth rating, a larger payload capacity and have longer mission endurance. In addition, the ThunderFish XL will be able to transition from high-speed survey mode to “zero” speed hovering mode. In addition, the XL will have through-the sensor acoustic, laser and optical target detection, image recognition and inspection, plus the ability to use onboard sensors to improve vehicle navigational accuracy.

Depth rated to 6,000 metres, the ThunderFish XL will carry an array of sensors and custom payload modules, including the company’s AquaPix Synthetic Aperture Sonar, SeaVision 3D laser profiler, SeaThrust rim-driven thrusters and SeaPower pressure-tolerant batteries. In addition, Kraken says it will design an autonomous underwater docking station allowing the XL to function as a seabed resident AUV.

https://krakenrobotics.com