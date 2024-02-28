Kraken Robotics minehunting systems go operational on Royal Danish Navy vessels

Kraken Robotics Inc. announced it has completed delivery of its mine-hunting sonar equipment under contract with the Danish Ministry of Defence Acquisition and Logistics Organization (DALO) and its minehunting sonar upgrade program.

In total, the Newfoundland-based company has delivered four turnkey mine-hunting systems, each consisting of its KATFISH towed Synthetic Aperture Sonar and Tentacle Winch and Autonomous Launch and Recovery System (ALARS), plus equipment for command and control, and remote operation and monitoring.

Starting in 2022, the KATFISH mine-hunting systems were integrated onboard the Royal Danish Navy’s MSF-class uncrewed surface vessels (USVs). Kraken also integrated the KATFISH system with Saab’s Command and Control (C2) software and Kongsberg’s Maritime Broadband Radio (MBR) for remote operation.

In 2023, Kraken also entered in a 7-year sustainment contract with DALO, that includes maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as provision of training, spare parts and software updates. Throughout 2024, Kraken says it will also deliver additional spares, including spare towcables and two spare KATFISH towbodies.

