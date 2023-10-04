Kraken Robotics supports multiple countries at NATO exercise

Kraken Robotics Inc. announced its participation at Exercise REPMUS 23 in Portugal. Short for Robotic Experimentation and Prototyping with Maritime Unmanned System, REPMUS involved 15 NATO partners, as well as Sweden and Ireland, with a focus on capability development and interoperability.

During the 2023 exercise, the Newfoundland company worked with three NATO navy teams (US, UK, and Netherlands) utilizing three generations of HII’s REMUS unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs), retrofitted with Kraken’s Man-Portable Synthetic Aperture Sonar (MP-SAS). The UUVs included MK18 Mod 1, REMUS 100 NGR, and REMUS 300 underwater vehicles.

Kraken’s MP-SAS is capable of real-time, ultra-high resolution (2cm x 2cm) over swaths of more than 200 meters, a significantly increase compared to traditional sidescan sonars (SSS) with typical ranges of less than 60 meters.

Kraken said it also took part in a multi-national collaborative underwater vehicle mission, where the US Navy MK 18 Mod 2 conducted a Search-Classify-Map (SCM) mission including embedded Automated Target Recognition (ATR) identifying contacts of interest, and using SeeByte’s Neptune automatically re-tasking the Royal Navy REMUS 100 and the Netherlands Navy REMUS 100 with Kraken SAS to perform Reacquire and Identification (RI) missions.

In addition to navy customers who have integrated Kraken SAS, several Unmanned Underwater Vehicle (UUV) companies have announced integration of Kraken’s sonar this year, the company says. These include America’s HII (REMUS 620 UUV), Israel’s Elta Systems a division of Israeli Aerospace Industries (Blue Whale UUV), and South Korea’s Hanwha (SAS AUV).

https://krakenrobotics.com