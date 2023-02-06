KUKA expands autonomous robot platform line

KUKA announced the addition of its KMP 600-S diffDrive to its portfolio of mobile robotic platforms. Capable of speeds up to two meters per second, the automated guided vehicle system has a payload limit up to 600 kg and features an IP 54 design that enables it to work in adverse conditions, including water spray and dust.

The KMP 600-S diffDrive also features laser scanners mounted at the front and rear of the machine to provide eight safety zones. In addition, its 3D object detection capabilities allow it to detect obstacles from 50mm to 2.10 meters above the ground. The top-load AGV (automated guided vehicle) can also lift pallets or cartons up to 60mm via its integrated lifting device.

With an operating time of around eight hours, the autonomous robots can recharge in two hours. The company’s KUKA.NavigationSolution fleet manager software detects unit battery charge levels and identifies which vehicles are connected to the WLAN. After initial environment teaching through the SLAM algorithm, the software solution takes over localization in space (on the vehicle itself) as well as vehicle coordination (on a central computer). The fleet manager uses parameters such as distance and speed to determine the best route on the network of paths, while avoiding collisions.

