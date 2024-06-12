Lafarge pilots carbon recycling system at Ontario plant

Lafarge Canada is currently piloting a carbon recycling system pilot at its Bath Cement Plant in Ontario.

The pilot project involves the testing of Hyperion Global Energy’s Tandem Carbon Recycling System. This pioneering process advances circularity by capturing and transforming carbon emissions into high-performance mineral components used to make sustainable building solutions such as low-carbon concrete and other materials.

The system was fully manufactured in Ontario, working with local suppliers and trades, along with Hyperion’s industrial engineers.

The joint effort will further develop and scale Hyperion’s technology, a drop-in system that captures and transforms waste carbon emissions into high purity minerals that permanently store carbon. Hyperion’s novel reactive mineralization process achieves up to 98-per-cent capture efficiency of carbon dioxide emissions, producing innovative mineral components that enhance the density and strength of concrete, among other industrial uses.

“Working together with an innovative partner like Lafarge on this exciting pilot project allows us to apply our proprietary carbon recycling technology to large-scale industries, and make an immediate, measurable reduction on carbon emissions,” said Heather Ward, CEO and co-founder of Hyperion.

The pilot currently has the capacity to remove up to 1,000 tons of CO2 per year from plant operations, with potential to scale the system over the next year.