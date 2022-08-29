Laser sintering material designed to 3D print chemical-resistant tribo-components

igus announced the release of a plastic build material (iglide i10) for selective laser sintering (SLS) designed to additively manufacture chemical-resistant, self-lubricating components. According to the company, the material is resistant to acids, bases, alcohols, and greases and is therefore suitable for use in industries such as electroplating and food processing. It also possesses high ductility and low moisture absorption, the company says.

iglide i10 material is certified in accordance with FDA specifications and complies with EU Regulation 10/2011, which certifies that the plastic is harmless in contact with food.

The company says it will also offer the printing material in its in-house 3D printing service. Customers can upload a STEP file online and igus will manufacture the self-lubricating and maintenance-free elements using selective laser sintering. Customer could receive the 3D-printed component five days later the company says.

“The process has the advantage that it requires no tools and is significantly more cost-effective and faster than traditional processes such as injection molding,” says igus’ head of additive manufacturing, Tom Krause. “This is especially true for prototypes and small production volumes.”

www.igus.com