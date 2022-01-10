LeddarTech, dSPACE launch LiDAR simulation software

Quebec City-based LeddarTech and Germany’s dSPACE launched LeddarEcho LiDAR, simulation software for Tier-1 sensor and perception system developers. The system uses the dSPACE sensor-realistic simulator, AURELION, to emulate the LiDAR sensor’s operation in a series of phases by providing a high-fidelity automotive front LiDAR sensor model for software-in-the-loop (SiL) and hardware-in-the-loop (HiL) applications.

Currently, sensing platform and perception system development requires the integration and calibration of the actual sensor hardware on a vehicle and the conventional data acquisition and annotation, which are expensive and time-consuming processes. According to LedderTech, its allows users to simulate different sensor concepts and combinations and validate the sensor design requirements without the need to assemble the entire system.

LeddarEcho also supports development of perception systems, the company says, via functionality provided by dSPACE’s AURELION, which enables physics-based sensor models and photorealistic visualization.

“Market growth in the coming years will continue at SAE levels 2 and 3 for ADAS and, before LeddarEcho, there were no solutions for simulating front LiDARs for these systems,” said LeddarTech CTO, Pierre Olivier. “This tool will potentially save months of R&D for new systems by enabling simulations at the sensor or perception development levels without the need for actual hardware and data collection and annotation.”

According to the company, future releases, planned in 2022, will enhance LeddarEcho with high-fidelity simulations and the modeling of various LiDAR components.

www.leddartech.com

www.dspace.com