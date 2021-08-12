Linamar enters manufacturing agreement with robotics gearbox maker, IMSystems

Linamar Corporation announced that it has entered into an exclusive global manufacturing agreement with Netherlands based Innovative Mechatronic Systems B.V. (IMSystems) to bring the Archimedes Drive transmission system to market. The Archimedes system is comprised of an assembly module that uses frictional contact instead of gear teeth to transmit torque, resulting in a more efficient and precise gearbox.

As part of the agreement, Linamar has committed to be the manufacturing source for the system once the design is proven and production requires scale up. Concurrently with this agreement, Linamar also announced a minority equity investment in IMSystems, as part of a Series A consortium which raised €3 million Euros. Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

“I am very pleased to announce this manufacturing agreement and investment with IMSystems,” said Linamar CEO, Linda Hasenfratz. “This strategic partnership is another great step for us into the opportunistic industrial robotics market, given the growing global trend of industrial automation and the ongoing demand for better, more accurate robotic systems.”

