Linamar enters manufacturing agreement with robotics gearbox maker, IMSystems
Dutch company’s Archimedes drive system uses frictional contact in place of gear teeth to transmit torque.
As part of the agreement, Linamar has committed to be the manufacturing source for the system once the design is proven and production requires scale up. Concurrently with this agreement, Linamar also announced a minority equity investment in IMSystems, as part of a Series A consortium which raised €3 million Euros. Terms of the investment were not disclosed.
“I am very pleased to announce this manufacturing agreement and investment with IMSystems,” said Linamar CEO, Linda Hasenfratz. “This strategic partnership is another great step for us into the opportunistic industrial robotics market, given the growing global trend of industrial automation and the ongoing demand for better, more accurate robotic systems.”
