Linamar enters manufacturing agreement with eMatrix

Linamar announced it has entered into an exclusive manufacturing and licensing agreement with Michigan-based eMatrix Energy Systems, Inc. to gain access to the company’s modular battery pack technology. The auto parts maker says it has taken a minority equity position in eMatrix ownership.

eMatrix’s modular battery pack system uses standard battery cells packed in a novel design that can easily be assembled to scale, the company says. The battery module is controlled by eMatrix’s battery management system that’s designed to optimize thermal performance.

“I am very pleased to be announcing this manufacturing agreement and investment in eMatrix,” said Linamar CEO, Linda Hasenfratz. “This partnership is the first major implementation by our eLIN Product Solutions Group and our first expansion into the highly opportunistic power storage segment. eMatrix are leaders in energy storage systems for electrified solutions and we are very excited for the value their products will bring to Linamar’s customers and stakeholders.”

