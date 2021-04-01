Linamar, Roush, Ballard near delivery of fuel cell hybrid electric delivery vans

Linamar Corporation announced it near delivery of four fuel cell electric vehicle delivery vans as part of technology contract with Center for Transportation and the Environment (CTE). The Georgia-based non-profit manages the Next Generation Fuel Cell Delivery Van Deployment Project for the California Air Resources Board (CARB).

For the program, Linamar has partnered with Roush CleanTech and Ballard Power Systems to develop the FCEV delivery vans, which will be used by UPS for an in-revenue service demonstration in California. The delivery vans will be delivered by April of 2021, the company says.

“Linamar is excited by the market opportunities in supplying electrified vehicles and has significantly increased its portfolio of products specific for an electric mobility future including full eAxle systems to power next generation vehicle propulsion systems,” said Linamar CEO Linda Hasenfratz.

For it’s part, Linamar contributed its Gen 2.0 eAxle for Class 4-6 commercial vehicles, which utilizes a beam axle design with low NVH helical gears and an integrated electric park lock. Its single-speed, single-motor design delivers 200kW and 11,400Nm to the rear axle. Roush CleanTech is supplying the overall vehicle and system design, integration, build and commissioning for the fuel cell electric vehicles.

Other partners include Vancouver’s Ballard Power Systems, which supplies the fuel cell power technology, designed to integrate with the eAxle and battery systems in the Ford F-59 chassis to create the hydrogen-powered FCEV with 150 mile range based on targeted driving cycles.

“The strength of CTE’s project lies in its team member experience with advanced vehicle manufacturing, utilization of proven, off-the-shelf components, participation of UPS as the fleet operator and deployment partner, and the propulsion system’s commercialization potential,” said Dan Raudebaugh , executive director of CTE.

