Linamar to diversify into medical robotics market

Linamar announced that it has entered into an exclusive manufacturing agreement with Synaptive Medical Inc. to manufacture the Toronto-based medical technology firm’s Modus V and Evry products. In addition, the autoparts maker announced a US$5 million equity investment in Synaptive. According to Linamar, the move falls in line with the company’s innovation and diversification strategy by participating as both a shareholder and manufacturer in the medical device and biotech market.

“I am very pleased to announce this manufacturing agreement and investment with Synaptive,” said Linda Hasenfratz, Linamar’s CEO. “This strategic partnership is a great first step for us into the opportunistic medical and biotech market, given the growing and aging population and the ongoing demand for new, innovative and cost effective solutions to our growing medical needs. Synaptive is truly a global innovation leader in the medical marketplace and we are excited to embark on this partnership with them.”

The products include Synative’s robotically controlled Modus V digital microscope, which features a robotic arm that automatically maneuvers a digital microscope to desired viewing angles. The company says the Modus V also offers enhanced optics that provide a larger field of view, a higher depth of field and more natural color reproduction so surgeons have a clear view of critical anatomical structures.

Evry is a head-only magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system developed to reduce costs for install and to run, while also allowing the units to be installed in previously inaccessible areas such as the ICU, emergency room or operating room.

The company said it plans to incubate the manufacturing of Synaptive’s products at the Linamar Innovation Hub in Guelph.

www.linamar.com

www.synaptivemedical.com