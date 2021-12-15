Lion Electric receives order for 200 all electric buses
Purchase from Langs Bus Lines contingent on approval of an Infrastructure Canada ZETF grant.
The purchase order is conditional upon grant approval of non-repayable contributions to Langs Bus Lines under Infrastructure Canada’s Zero-Emission Transit Fund (“ZETF”). Under the ZETF program, the Government of Canada aims to invest $2.75 billion over five years to support public transit and school bus operators in the transition to electrification.
“Langs Bus Lines has been operating a LionC school bus since 2019, thanks to the
Electric School Bus Pilot Program of the Ontario Climate Change Action Plan,” said Kevin Langs, Vice-President of Langs Buses. “As we clearly saw the benefits of all-electric vehicles, we are pleased to purchase 200 LionC electric school buses to transport thousands of students throughout Southern Ontario.”
If finalized, delivery on the order would begin gradually in 2022 through 2026, Lion Electric says.
https://thelionelectric.com
www.langsbus.com
