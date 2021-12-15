Lion Electric receives order for 200 all electric buses

The Lion Electric Company, a Montreal-based manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles, announced it has received an order for 200 all-electric LionC school buses from Langs Bus Lines. The Ontario company currently operates more than 600 school buses and minibuses throughout Southern Ontario.

The purchase order is conditional upon grant approval of non-repayable contributions to Langs Bus Lines under Infrastructure Canada’s Zero-Emission Transit Fund (“ZETF”). Under the ZETF program, the Government of Canada aims to invest $2.75 billion over five years to support public transit and school bus operators in the transition to electrification.

“Langs Bus Lines has been operating a LionC school bus since 2019, thanks to the

Electric School Bus Pilot Program of the Ontario Climate Change Action Plan,” said Kevin Langs, Vice-President of Langs Buses. “As we clearly saw the benefits of all-electric vehicles, we are pleased to purchase 200 LionC electric school buses to transport thousands of students throughout Southern Ontario.”

If finalized, delivery on the order would begin gradually in 2022 through 2026, Lion Electric says.

https://thelionelectric.com

www.langsbus.com