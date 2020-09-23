Lion Electric to deliver electric trucks to Amazon

Lion Electric announced that it will deliver 10 battery electric trucks to Amazon; the first two will be delivered this year. The online retailer plans to use Montreal zero-emission vehicle maker’s trucks in its middle mile trucking operations, which transports items within the company’s network.

Lion’s current all-electric truck offering consists of class 5 to class 8 trucks available under various configurations, including straight truck, tractor, reefer, bucket and refuse trucks. According to the company, the company’s trucks are purpose-built for electric propulsion, provide for modularity in energy capacity, are agnostic on charging technology, are vehicle-to-grid enabled, and have a range of up to 250 miles.

“Designing and manufacturing all-electric vehicles is a challenging and lengthy process,” Lion Electric’s CEO and founder, Marc Bedard. “We’ve been at it for more than 10 years now; we know what works in practice, but also what only works on paper. We are in a unique position to disrupt the heavy-duty truck segment by offering an unmatched all-electric product, as we have already done in the school bus segment.”

The trucks will be manufactured at Lion’s Canadian facility, which has a current capacity to produce 2,500 electric trucks per year, the company says. Lion says it also plans to open a larger manufacturing facility in the U.S. in the foreseeable future to accommodate growing demand for its electric vehicles in the U.S.

https://thelionelectric.com